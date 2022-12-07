Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits best price of the year at $210 (Save $89)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $209.99 shipped. Available in both white and black styles, this is down from $299 in either case to deliver the best price of the year. This is the lowest we’ve seen since the summer of 2021 and arrives with $89 in savings at the third-best discount ever. Designed for Apple’s latest iPad lineup, this Magic Keyboard works with all of the 11-inch variants of iPadOS device. Including the new M2 iPad Pro, as well as iPad Air 5 and previous-generation devices, it brings an improved typing experience into the mix thanks to a backlit keyboard. All of that comes packed into a signature floating hinge design that relies on Apple’s Smart Connector to pair with your device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad is sitting at $125.99 via Amazon. This model isn’t quite as premium as the lead deal, trading in that more adjustable form-factor for a 2-angle stand design that also lacks the built-in trackpad. It’s still much more affordable though, and wraps your iPad Pro in a folio design that’ll also step up your productivity. Plus, it’s down from $179 to deliver 30% in savings along the way.

Speaking of iPadOS savings, right now we’re tracking an all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. Having never sold for less in the past, the best discounts ever have arrived at $99 off for the first time, making the mid-range tablet an even more compelling option for putting under the Christmas tree at $500.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!