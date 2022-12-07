Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits best price of the year at $210 (Save $89)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Reg. $299 $210

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $209.99 shipped. Available in both white and black styles, this is down from $299 in either case to deliver the best price of the year. This is the lowest we’ve seen since the summer of 2021 and arrives with $89 in savings at the third-best discount ever. Designed for Apple’s latest iPad lineup, this Magic Keyboard works with all of the 11-inch variants of iPadOS device. Including the new M2 iPad Pro, as well as iPad Air 5 and previous-generation devices, it brings an improved typing experience into the mix thanks to a backlit keyboard. All of that comes packed into a signature floating hinge design that relies on Apple’s Smart Connector to pair with your device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad is sitting at $125.99 via Amazon. This model isn’t quite as premium as the lead deal, trading in that more adjustable form-factor for a 2-angle stand design that also lacks the built-in trackpad. It’s still much more affordable though, and wraps your iPad Pro in a folio design that’ll also step up your productivity. Plus, it’s down from $179 to deliver 30% in savings along the way.

Speaking of iPadOS savings, right now we’re tracking an all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. Having never sold for less in the past, the best discounts ever have arrived at $99 off for the first time, making the mid-range tablet an even more compelling option for putting under the Christmas tree at $500.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple Watch Series 7 starts from $260 in 1-day Woot ref...
Save 30% on Govee’s 32.8-foot roll of Smart RGBIC...
Skytech’s regularly $2,700 Chronos RTX 3080 Gamin...
Save $1,500 on Samsung’s The Premiere 4K UST Smar...
Beyerdynamic Xelento Remote 2nd Gen Review: What does $...
Stay warm outside with Outland’s 19-inch Firebowl...
Amazfit GTR 2e with 24-day battery life and sleep track...
Cooler Master’s ORB X battle station rig immerses...
Load more...
Show More Comments