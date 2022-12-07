Score a pair of ASICS Trail Scout 2 Running Shoes for just $24 (Reg. $60)

The official ASICS eBay storefront is now offering its Trail Scout 2 Running Shoes for $23.96 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. If it doesn’t, apply code LASTCHANCE20 to lock-in that extra 20% off. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is delivering quite the notable discount of 60% off. There are several different sizes and colors available with the sale for this 2022 low, as well. If you’re looking to score a new pair of everyday shoes or some new gear for your runs as you move indoors this winter, these Trail Scout 2 from ASCIS provide about as affordable of an option as you’ll find. Across each of the different styles you’ll find a redesigned heel that helps you tackle everything from outdoor adventures to hitting the treadmill.

As affordable as the lead deal is, the discounted styles might not be exactly what you’re looking for. To offer up some other designs, today we covered the FootJoy Semi-Annual Sale that breaks down quite a few different ways to score some new footwear without having to pay full price. Everything in the sale starts at $18 and comes backed by as much as 50% in savings.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other offers in our fashion guide this week. We’re tracking some notable markdowns after just about every style you could want for refreshing your winter wardrobe ahead of colder weather, or just locking in some fan favorites from the likes of Nike, COACH, Crocs, and more.

ASICS Trail Scout 2 Running Shoes features:

The TRAIL SCOUT 2 shoe offers support and traction during your off-road runs. It creates good underfoot comfort, so your mind can experience the freeing feeling of enjoying nature. Its redesigned heel structure improves stability as you navigate uneven terrain, making it easier to focus on the trail ahead. By creating a better grip on rugged surfaces, this shoe helps you experience a more confident step.

