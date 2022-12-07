FootJoy Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off golf shoes, apparel, accessories, more

The FootJoy Semi-Annual Sale is currently offering up to 50% off hundreds of golf styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Sea Change HyperFlex Golf Shoes that are currently marked down to $130, which is $50 off the original rate. These lightweight golf shoes are highly breathable, flexible, and have specific spikes to dive in through your golf swing. It also has specific cushioning to promote comfort as well. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and you will want to check out the Levi’s Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

