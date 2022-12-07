Catan is perfect for your family game night, especially for just $25 at Amazon (48% off)

Patrick Campanale
Reg. $48 $25

Amazon is offering the Catan Board Game for $25 shipped. Down from $48 over the past several months, today’s deal marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve seen this year. Catan is a great game to pull out on family game night this winter. You’ll journey to guide settlers to victory through cleverly trading and leveraging cunning development. Someone could cut off your road to victory though, so you need to stay on your toes while playing. It’s a strategic experience and while Catan only takes a few minutes to learn, it takes ages to master, making it a great way to get your mind thinking during the next game night with your family. Keep reading for more.

Given how much you’re saving with today’s lead deal, we highly recommend picking up this card tray organizer from Amazon. Coming in at $17 there, you’ll find that this is a great way to keep your cards organized while playing Catan, as they can get a bit unruly the longer into the game you get.

Looking for a one versus one game to play on-the-go? Well, Battleship, the iconic Naval combo game, is on sale for $4 for your iOS devices right now. Down 20% from its normal going rate, you’ll find that the title can be enjoyed on both iPhone or iPad, and there’s even in built-in multiplayer so you can play with family or friends even when not at home.

Catan Board Game features:

Embark on a quest to settle the isle of Catan! Guide your settlers to victory by clever trading and cunning development. But beware! Someone might cut off your road or buy a monopoly. And you never know when the wily robber might steal some of your precious games! Use resource combinations – grain, wool, ore, brick and lumber – to buy handy development cards and build roads, settlements and cities. Acquire your resources through trades, cards or lucky dice (even outside your turn). The basics of CATAN can be learned in just minutes, but it offers enough depth to remain compelling as you explore strategies and tactics for years to come. The random mix creates a different board virtually every game. No two games are the same.

