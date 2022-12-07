Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: BATTLESHIP, Underworld Office, and more

Justin Kahn -
BATTLESHIP

Wednesday morning has arrived and with it, a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. Just be sure to lock-in your iPad Air 5 while it’s on sale, not to mention the all-time low running on the new 10.9-inch model, but we are also tracking deep price drops on Apple Watch Series 7 this morning as well. As for the apps, deals include titles like BATTLESHIP, Blur Photo, 7Days : Backer, Underworld Office, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

iOS Universal: Eschery – Relaxing Idle Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Charging Animations: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blur Photo·: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BATTLESHIP: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hour Blocks: Day Planner: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reeflex Pro Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: HoloVista: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alti-meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SARCOPH: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stonesoup: 6-Ingredient Dinner: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: WaterMinder Water Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ScourgeBringer: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Circulous: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Avadon: The Black Fortress HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Magnet: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on BATTLESHIP:

The official version of the classic Hasbro board game of naval combat is now on mobile! Challenge other players in Classic Mode or in the all-new Commanders Mode – a fast-paced, strategic and tactical variation. Play with unique naval commanders and use resources to activate powerful special abilities that will secure you a win as you wage war on the high seas.

