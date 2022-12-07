Act fast and score a new low on Gotrax’s recent MAX electric scooter at $640 (Save $160)

After just launching earlier in this spring, the official Gotrax Amazon store is now discounting its new G MAX Electric Scooter for one of the very first times. Dropping down to $639.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon, today’s offer amounts to $160 in savings and marks a new all-time low. This is $10 under our previous mention and still one of the only markdowns so far. Gotrax’s latest electric scooter launched to usher in spring joy rides down the block or more environmentally-friendly trips to work and the store. It features a pair of 10-inch pneumatic wheels which are powered by a 350W motor to achieve 20 MPH top speeds. Its 42-mile range is also a nice touch, ensuring it can handle everything from casual riding to commuting and more.

The Gotrax GXL V2 on the other hand is a much more affordable way to get in on the electric vehicle action. It currently drops down to $349.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, delivering $50https://9to5toys.com/?p=949387&preview=true in savings from the usual $390 going rate. This model isn’t quite as well-equipped to handle more demanding riding requirements, but will get you around the block at up to 15.5 MPH.

Gotrax G MAX Electric Scooter features:

The Gotrax G MAX commuting electric scooter has a large, bright display, a built-in horn. It also has both head and taillights, the latter of which blinks rapidly when you hit the brakes.Riding safely at night with the front LED light and red tail light. The G MAX electric scooter has Cruise Mode and 2 Level Speed Controls.

