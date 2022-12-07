New all-time low brings Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 down to just $30 for today only (Save $40)

Today only, Best Buy now offers the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 for $29.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $40 in savings attached. This is $5 below our previous Black Friday mention and the best we’ve ever seen. Lenovo’s latest second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant to bring some smart control to the nightstand. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control, music playback, and answering queries packed into the 4-inch screen design. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details and then head below for more.

While not hitting an entirely new low price, the elevated version of Lenovo Smart Clock is also on sale for its best price ever with a companion wireless charging dock in tow. Dropping to $44.99 at Best Buy, this 50% discount marks down the price from its usual $90 going rate down to the lowest we’ve ever seen. This model delivers all of the same features as noted above, just with the added ability to complement your nightstand with a 10W Qi wireless charging pad.

If you’re looking for a more compelling package to elevate your smart home, Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen is currently on sale and comes bundled with a Wiz smart bulb for just $39. This package is one of the best values we’ve ever seen for bringing the latest from Google to your Assistant setup.

Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 has a 4“ color touchscreen showcases the time, weather and your family photos. Choose a customizable clock face or check in on your smart cameras feeds before bed. With multiroom audio, you can add your Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 to a speaker group and play media across multiple devices and rooms.

