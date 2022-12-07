Amazon takes extra 20% off Philips Hue lights, lamps, and accessories when you buy three

Amazon today is launching a new Buy Three and Save 20% promotion on Philips Hue smart lights and accessories. As you’d guess from the name of the sale, all you’ll need to do is go shop all of the eligible offerings on this landing page and add three to your cart. From there, the price will automatically drop at checkout by 20%, delivering some of the best prices of the season across a wide range of accessories for your smart home – some of which are already on sale and will be discounted further. Free shipping is available across the board, too. This is the best one of these promotions we’ve seen this year, beating our previous mention of 15% from back at the end of the summer. Head below for all of our top picks.

Included in the Philips Hue promotion via Amazon, you’ll be able to save on a wide range of accessories including the latest Color Ambiance light bulbs to individually-addressable lightstrips, recessed lighting fixtures, standalone lamps, and even light switches. Everything will integrate with your Philips Hue hub as you can read all about right here, delivering Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control across ambient lighting installments and much more.

We’ve picked out a few highlights from the sale below, detailing which ones are already on sale and will drop even further once the 20% discount applies to your total.

As the new week starts ramping up, all of the other best discounts for today are up for grabs in our smart home guide. There are plenty of offers for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups, but our favorite right now is delivering the best price yet on Govee’s latest Glide Hexa Pro smart light panels. Taking $100 off the usual price tag, this new all-time low drops the modular panels down to $150 for the first time.

Philips Hue 75W Color Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 75-Watt bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

