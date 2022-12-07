Let Shark’s AI smart vac and self-empty base clean the house at $350 (50% off for today only)

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday deals, Amazon is now offering the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $650, this is a massive 50% or $300 price drop off the going rate and the best price we have tracked all year at Amazon. This system features the brand’s bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days worth of debris for a truly autonomous cleaning experience – it also sports true HEPA filtration that captures and traps “99.97% of dust and allergens.” From there you’re looking at a smart app-controlled vacuuming unit that also responds to voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant gear with a 120-minute runtime, AI laser navigation, neat row-by-row cleaning, scheduling, user-created no-go zones, and more. Hit the jump for additional details.

Update 12/7 @ 10:24 AM: Walmart is now offering the Wyze Robot Vacuum for $149 shipped. Down from a $329 list price, today’s deal beats our last mention of $165 back in June to mark a new all-time low. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

While the Shark models, especially the options with the self-empty base easily made our list of the best out there this year, the Black Friday Roborock offers are back. Not to take anything away from the clearly fantastic price drop featured above in Amazon’s Epic Holiday deals, but there are loads of different Roborock models on sale giving purchasers even more options to find the right setup for their needs. Starting from $180, you can browse through all of the Roborock models on sale right now ahead of the holidays in our previous roundup.

While we are talking about making things more convenient around the house this holiday season and beyond, you’ll want to head over to our smart home hub for even more. In fact, we just spotted a notable sale event at Amazon on the popular Philips Hue smart home gear. Providing discounts to expand your existing Hue setup or to jump in for the first time, you’ll find smart bulbs, lamps, and additional accessories on sale right here.

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum features:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris while it’s true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens (down to .3 microns)

POWERFUL CLEANING PERFORMANCE: Incredible suction picks up all kinds of dirt and debris and in UltraClean Mode, you get 30% better carpet cleaning (vs. normal cleaning mode, tested on sand and level loop).

ON-DEMAND DEEP CLEANING: Select UltraClean Mode in the SharkClean app to target specific rooms, high-traffic zones or spots for multi-directional deep cleaning coverage.

PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: The combination of powerful suction and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll picks up 50% more pet hair with no hair wrap (in UltraClean Mode vs. RV1100AE)

PRECISION HOME MAPPING: LIDAR technology quickly and accurately maps your home so you can set cleaning areas and No-Go Zones in the SharkClean app.

