Android app deals of the day: Dealer's Life, Reminder Pro, My Device Pro, and more

Justin Kahn -
Dealer’s Life

It’s Thursday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of the best Android game and app deals we spotted over on Google Play. But speaking of Google, you’ll also want to scope out the price drops we are now tracking on its Pixel Buds A-Series back at the all-time low as well as the new Nest WiFi 6 Pro systems from $170. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Reminder Pro, Dealer’s Life Pawn Shop Tycoon 1 and 2, Binders, My Device Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Dealer’s Life is a funny tycoon game where you manage your own pawn shop. Haggle with infinite generated customers to buy and sell infinite generated items! Have fun for hours and use all your negotiation, psychology and management skills to create your pawn empire! Thanks to procedural generation, special characters and random events you’ll never know what’s coming next!

