Google Pixel Buds A-Series return to all-time low of $64 for only second time (Reg. $99)

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $64 shipped. Typically selling for $99, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set just once before back over the Thanksgiving Week savings event. Today’s 35% discount also delivers one of the first chances to save this year, as well. Google’s latest Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

A more affordable option to consider that aren’t in Google’s first-party ecosystem are the Anker Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds. These earbuds go for just a few dollars less right now at $59.99, but come in a more colorful design that is available in one of five different styles. There’s also the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app let you personalize the sound profile and the Qi-enabled charging case packs up to 35-hour battery life. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

If you don’t mind going with a refurbished model, Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro are seeing quite the steep discount. Dropping down from the usual $200 going rate, you’re looking at the best price ever to score the active noise cancelling earbuds at just $105.

More on Google Pixel Buds A-Series:

As you listen to your music with the Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Google, they can detect ambient sound and auto-adjust the volume to suit each situation. They can also detect whether they are in or out of your ears, automatically pausing and resuming playback so you don’t miss a beat. When you need to interact with the outside world, real-time in-ear translation and more is just a “Hey Google” voice command away, and dual beamforming mics in each earbud work to keep hands-free calls crystal clear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!