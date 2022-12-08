Audeze’s premium Maxwell wireless gaming headset delivers true high-res lossless for $299

Today, Audeze is announcing its Maxwell planar magnetic wireless gaming headset with ultra-low-latency technology that works with both PC and console. Packing high-resolution audio at up to 24-bit 96kHz, Bluetooth 5.3, and lossless audio over USB (which isn’t typical for wireless gaming headsets), the Audeze Maxwell is a great choice for your setup. Sound intriguing? Keep reading to learn more.

Audeze Maxwell packs 80 hours of battery life

Many ultra-low-latency headphones that are wireless claim to have true lossless audio, but few actually deliver on the promise. Well, Audeze is stepping up to the plate and doing just that. While the headset itself uses quite a few connectivity choice, including Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs, the Maxwell also supports up to 24-bit 96kHz high-resolution lossless audio over wired USB. So, if you need to cut the cord when gaming, but want to enjoy some music in the down-time, then the Audeze Maxwell is a solid choice all around.

It’s also the first auto-activating Dolby Atmos license with Xbox and PC and those on PlayStation and PC will also get support for Tempest 3D audio. The Maxwell utilizes Audeze’s latest 90mm planar magnetic drivers which are made in California and “have 3x more surface area than competitor’s drivers.” On top of that, you can use features like the game-chat mix, gaming presets, a personalized multi-band EQ, and more through the Audeze HQ gaming app.

The Audeze Maxwell also features a proprietary lag-free A.I. powered noise filtration system to deliver “crystal-clear communication in any environment.” The hardware-based A.I. system will automatically eliminate background noise at the touch of a button, and was actually built in collaboration with Shure, one of the biggest names in microphone audio.

All of these features combine to deliver a studio-quality experience at your gaming setup. However, that doesn’t come without a cost. Audeze Maxwell will set you back $299. Sure, $300 isn’t astronomical when it comes to wireless gaming headphones, especially when 80 hours of battery life and true high resolution audio is in play. But, it’s also not the most budget-friendly pair on the market, either, so that’s something worth keeping in mind.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m happy to see a headphone company finally offering both solid wireless and wired performance for a gaming headset. The fact that the Audeze Maxwell can deliver high-res lossless audio when plugged in, and not just charge, is pretty much a game changer. While I won’t be picking these headphones up myself in the near future, if you’re in the market for a premium gaming headset that will also let you enjoy your favorite music when not playing, then the Audeze Maxwell is a fantastic choice.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!