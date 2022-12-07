ASUS’ 2022 ROG Flow Z13 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop Tablet falls 24% to new low of $1,300

Amazon is now offering the 2022 ASUS ROG Flow Z13 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop Tablet for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this 24% discount, or solid $400 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with a previous-generation Intel i7-12700H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet computer will easily drive its 13.4-inch 1920×1200 120Hz display in most games. You also have support for Dolby Vision HDR content and Adaptive Sync so your games feel fluid. The keyboard will cover the screen while you’re traveling and the touchscreen will allow you to draw or take notes. Rounding out the Flow Z13 is Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thunderbolt 4 support. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,033 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a slight step up from the 3050 present with the ASUS option above. The screen is larger at 17.3-inches but is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM is the same at 16GB, though it is DDR4 instead of DDR5 you get above. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another gaming laptop option before committing to one? We’re also tracking the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Ryzen 7/16GB/2TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop at the all-time low price of $1,200. The Legion Slim 7 will come running Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, and is powered by the Ryzen 7 5800H octa-core processor and RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Tablet features:

With a design inspired by the 20th-century Space Race, the Flow Z13 gaming laptop tablet has numerous nods to retro-futurism. Powered by a 12th Gen 14-core Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU in this ultraportable tablet form factor, you can pair the best aspects of PC gaming with the freedom to go anywhere.

