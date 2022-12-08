Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooters now $401 off at new lows from $2,399

Cyber Monday savings are now going live on Segway electric vehicles, including its traditional commuter-ready scooters and even some of the self-balancing kind. Courtesy of Wellbots, we’re focusing on the latter for our top pick of the new SuperScooter GT1 at $2,399 shipped. Normally fetching $2,800, this is still one of the first chances to save and a new all-time low. We last ran an exclusive offer at $100 more, with the $401 in holiday savings delivering the best discount yet. Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires. Head below for more.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH acceleration in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery. This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $3,509 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. You’ll still be saving the same $490 as above, too, while scoring one of the first overall discounts at $199 below our previous mention.

Segway SuperScooter GT1 features:

Whether you’re on flat asphalt, country lanes, or off-roading, you can personalize your hydraulic shocks to achieve the perfect ride. The GT1 includes a front and read 15-level damping adjustable hydraulic shock system.

