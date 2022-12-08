SodaStream holiday deals deliver homemade sparkling water from $63 shipped (Up to $60 off)

We are now tracking some notable price drops on a range of SodaStream bundles starting with the Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle at $124.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon or even more directly from SodaStream with half the included CO2 cartridges, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the Black Friday price at 38% off the going rate. For comparison, the base model is even more at $127.50 right now. The Art model is one of the most attractive designs in the SodaStream lineup if you ask me. It features a sort of retro-style pull handle and overall vintage aesthetic that stands out from the rest of the offerings from the brand. From there, it delivers the same homemade sparkling water experience alongside a pair of 60L CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles, and a 2-pack of 40ml bubly drop flavors. Head below for more SodaStream deals and details.
SodaStream holiday deals:
- Jet Sparkling Water Maker $63 (Reg. $90)
- Fountain Sparkling Water Maker Kit $63 (Reg. $83+)
- Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $100 (Reg. $160)
- Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $125 (Reg. $190)
- Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $140 (Reg. $200)
Speaking of beverage makers, this morning saw the Instant Solo single-serve coffee makers drop down below Black Friday producing at $60 shipped. Now 40% off the regular $100 price tag, you can get a closer look at this deal while Amazon is still guaranteeing delivery before Christmas right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:
- Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
- Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (1) Twin Pack Dishwasher safe botle, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors
- Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.
- Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
- Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!