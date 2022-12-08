SodaStream holiday deals deliver homemade sparkling water from $63 shipped (Up to $60 off)

We are now tracking some notable price drops on a range of SodaStream bundles starting with the Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle at $124.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon or even more directly from SodaStream with half the included CO2 cartridges, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the Black Friday price at 38% off the going rate. For comparison, the base model is even more at $127.50 right now. The Art model is one of the most attractive designs in the SodaStream lineup if you ask me. It features a sort of retro-style pull handle and overall vintage aesthetic that stands out from the rest of the offerings from the brand. From there, it delivers the same homemade sparkling water experience alongside a pair of 60L CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles, and a 2-pack of 40ml bubly drop flavors. Head below for more SodaStream deals and details.

SodaStream holiday deals:

Speaking of beverage makers, this morning saw the Instant Solo single-serve coffee makers drop down below Black Friday producing at $60 shipped. Now 40% off the regular $100 price tag, you can get a closer look at this deal while Amazon is still guaranteeing delivery before Christmas right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (1) Twin Pack Dishwasher safe botle, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

