Save $290 on Zhiyun’s WEEBILL-S Gimbal Image Transmission Pro Package at new low of $259

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Zhiyun Tech WEEBILL-S Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Image Transmission Pro Package for $259 shipped. Typically going for $549, as it does over at Amazon, this 53% discount, or solid $290 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Designed to work with DSLRs and Mirrorless cameras, the WEEBILL-S will allow you to create smooth and stabilized video for your videos with its 14-hour battery life lasting through an entire shoot. This package also includes the TransMount Wireless Video Transmitter, TransMount Max Zoom/Focus Motor, and phone mount so you can see what is being shot without having to look at the camera screen, which can be difficult in certain situations. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

I got this gimbal a couple of years ago and have had no issues using it. Soon after I got it, I picked up the SmallRig Grip Handgrip which currently lists for $40. This handle adds a plethora of mounting points for additional accessories while making handling the gimbal, especially in Sling mode, easier. There are a number of 1/4-inch threaded holes, a cold shoe mount in the base, and even an ARRI-style accessory thread. Overall, this handle greatly increases the flexibility you have when configuring the gimbal here.

While the featured gimbal will stabilize your ground-level footage, it won’t help you get an aerial shot. We’re currently tracking the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone with Smart RC Controller for $772.50, marking the first change to save and an all-time low. The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone.

Zhiyun Tech WEEBILL-S Image Transmission Pro Package features:

WEEBILL-S comatible with mainstream mirrorless and DSLR camera & lens combos. Combos like Sony A7Ⅲ+FE 24-70mm F2.8 and Canon 5D4+EF 24-70mm F2.8 can be perfectly balanced and stabilized for smooth cinematic shots under different scenarios

8th Instune algorithm provides high responsiveness and eliminates jittery in fast movement in any environment

14 hours battery life; Brand new TransMount Image Transmission Module (accessory) to offer 1080P 30fps highly synchronised transmission (100-meter distance) and up to 3 screen receivers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!