Zhiyun, a well-known camera accessory manufacturer, just announced its latest WEEBILL-S gimbal. This release is geared toward DSLR and mirrorless cameras, offering ultra-low latency image transmission, upgraded power and responsiveness, and more. With the ability to transmit a 1080p30 video feed up to 100 meters with LUTS, pseudo coloring, focus peaking, zebra, and more, this gimbal is perfect for on-location videography. Keep reading to find out more.

Zhiyun’s WEEBILL-S Gimbal has real-time video transmission

The WEEBILL-S Gimbal from Zhiyun packs an all-new transmission module that enables “crystal clear 1080p 30fps video transmission” at up to 100 meters. This transmission can include, on top of the video feed, LUTs, pseudocolor, focus peaking, and zebra adjustments. This is perfect if a director of photography wants to view what the gimbaled camera is seeing. Plus, the TransMount module allows you to add three more devices to the stabilizer, like a smartphone, tablet, or monitor.

Smartphone and cameras, linked together for deeper integrations

Zhiyun, through its ZY Play app and ViaTouch 2.0 software, links your phone and camera together. You’ll be able to use a smartphone as a video monitor, controller, or recorder. Plus, if you select an object (car, person, plane, etc.) through the SmartFollow 2.0 function, the WEEBILL-S gimbal will follow the movement with an “ultra-low latency and cinematic experience.”

Smart calibration removes the guesswork of balancing

The WEEBILL-S gimbal offers a brand-new self-adaptive control algorithm that automatically recognizes the weight of your camera setup and selects the exact motor strength needed, without any input from the user. This is awesome, as many gimbals require manual balancing for perfect usage, so having the stabilizer do all the work is awesome.

There’s also an expansion bar that adds a counterweight that allows you to easily balance the gimbal, use a sling, or add a microphone. Plus, you can adjust the follow speed for each axis to make your camera react exactly how you’re wanting.

Electronic focus control and more

The WEEBILL-S gimbal packs support for electronic focus and mechanical focus/zoom control through a wheel on the grip. This allows you to easily rack focus or zoom with exact precision, nailing the shot. Plus, if your lens supports automated zoom or focuses through servos, the gimbal can also control that for a more professio0nal look.

Battery designed to go the distance

The WEEBILL-S has interchangeable and rechargeable batteries, designed to go all day with you. With a runtime of up to 14 hours on a single charge, it’ll be rare that you’ll have to change out the battery during shooting.

Zhiyun WEEBILL-S Gimbal pricing and availability

The Zhiyun WEEBILL-S Gimbal will be available at B&H for $439, add the zoom/focus package for $519, and upgrade to the Image Transmission Pro package at $679.

