DJI’s new Mini 3 Pro Drone sees first discount with Smart RC controller to $773 (Save $136)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is now offering the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone with Smart RC Controller for $772.65 shipped when code JOLLY15 has been applied at checkout. Marking the very first chance to save, today’s offer arrives at a new all-time low from the usual $909 price tag. This is about as rare of a chance to save as you’ll find thanks to a $136 discount. Having launched earlier this year, DJI’s new Mini Pro 3 delivers a more consumer-focused feature set that is packed into one of its most compact builds yet. The entire drone weighs in under 249 grams, while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched.

Then don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a new all-time low on one of DJI’s most recent quadcopter experiences. The latest DJI Mavic 3 drone is now sitting at its lowest price ever thanks to a rare refurbished discount courtesy of the brand’s own renewing department. Backed by $650 in savings, you can now drop the capable aerial photography machine down to $1,549.

DJI Mini 3 Pro features:

The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it’s not only regulation-friendly, it’s also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini.

