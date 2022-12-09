Bose Portable Smart Speaker delivers AirPlay 2 at new 2022 low of $320 (Reg. $399)

Amazon is now offering the Bose Portable Smart AirPlay 2 Speaker for $319.99 shipped in both colorways. While you would more typically pay $399, today’s offer is marking a new 2022 low at $79 off. This is also well below our previous $349 mention from earlier in the fall. The model with bundled charging cradle is also $79 off, as well. Centered around a 360-degree internal audio array, the Bose Portable Speaker packs a portable design that can be carried around indoors or out onto the patio as the weather warms up. It packs 12-hour battery life to complement all of the built-in smart features like AirPlay 2 and Alexa, as well as an IPX4 water-resistance rating for some extra versatility. You can learn more in our announcement coverage, as well.

While not quite as capable in the sound department, a notable alternative that lets you make out for less cash would be the Sonos Roam at $179. This portable speaker also comes in one of two styles and delivers on-the-go listening with a built-in battery. Its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity matches the lead deal, and offers up AirPlay 2 support on top of Alexa and Google integration, too.

Though if you’re looking for something a bit more eye-catching, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin is also on sale this week. Delivering an even more capable sound system that lives at home, this high-end speaker pairs the brand’s signature sound with an iconic design and AirPlay 2. Now dropping to an all-time low of $599, the $200 in savings make this one of the first chances to save on the new release.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker features:

The Portable Smart Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker with your mobile phone or tablet via Bluetooth and listen to anything you can play on your device.

