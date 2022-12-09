ASUS’ TUF 32-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor falls to new low of $229, more from $152

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 32-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $229 shipped. Normally going for $259, this 12% discount, or $30 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor. The 1500R curve of this monitor coupled with the 165Hz refresh rate will help increase your gameplay immersion while also reducing eyestrain. AMD FreeSync Premium support is present as well to eliminate screen tearing and have fluid visuals. In terms of connectivity, you will have an HDMI 2.0 alongside a D-SUB input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Head below to check out other monitor deals we’ve found.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to swing over to our PC gaming hub after checking out these monitor deals for more on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark Monitor marked down to its all-time low of $2,400. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel. It comes backed by Mini-LED tech and a 165Hz refresh rate, with a rotating design that can position all of the pixels into a vertical orientation.

ASUS TUF 32-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Designed for fast-paced games, the TUF Gaming VG328H1B is a 32” curved gaming display that boasts a 165Hz refresh rate. The VG328H1B features Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB), which eliminates motion blur for a smoother gaming experience, and FreeSync Premium technology, which eliminates screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!