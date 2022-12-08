Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K mini-LED gaming monitor hits $2,400 low thanks to $1,100 discount

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to score a deep discount on Samsung’s enticing new Odyssey Ark monitor, the company is now giving you the chance. Right now you can drop the new release in all of its 4K mini-LED glory down to a new all-time low at $2,399.99 shipped when code LSIFAIQN8F has been applied at checkout. You’d more regualrly pay $3,500 for the monitor that just started shipping earlier this fall, with today’s $1,000 discount delivering a new all-time low. This is $100 below our previous mention that’s still live at Amazon and still one of the first chances to save. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel. It comes backed by Mini-LED tech and a 165Hz refresh rate, with a rotating design that can position all of the pixels into a vertical orientation. It sports a unique Ark Dial control pad, and pairs with four HDMI ports, and four Dolby Atmos-backed corner speakers. Head below for more.

Joining the more flagship offering above, Amazon is also discounting the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor to one of its best prices ever. Landing at $800 off, the new $1,499.99 sale price sits well below its usual $2,300 MSRP and arrives to deliver much of the same immersive gaming experience for less. Samsung’s flagship Odyssey Neo G9 delivers a 49-inch curved mini-LED panel with 2,000-nits of peak brightness that also comes backed by a 4K resolution alongside 240Hz refresh rates. Other notable features include a 2ms response time, HDMI 2.1 inputs, and both G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

As for the latest from another brand, last month we got a first look at LG’s first foray into the Smart Monitor game. Delivering a 32-inch 4K panel, the upcoming offering will arrive with AirPlay 2 built right into the display to go alongside streaming media service access, 65W USB-C connectivity, and a unique ergonomic mount that attaches right to your desk.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Monitor features:

The display that overwhelms your senses with its 1000R curvature that wraps around your field of vision for maximum immersion. There’s no better monitor to upgrade your gaming setup than the Odyssey Ark. Ark’s 165Hz refresh rate virtually eliminates lag for ultra-smooth action; Identify enemies with the help of a 1ms response time, precise mouse movements, and blur-free frames with minimized ghosting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!