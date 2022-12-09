Google’s latest Nest Thermostat battles cold temps with Assistant at $90 (Save $40), more

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $89.99 shipped in several styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s $40 discount is delivering a match of the holiday pricing from last month. This is one of the lowest prices of the year and best in several months. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Ideal for keeping things comfortable without lifting a finger this winter, you can leverage Assistant to fight back against the cold with voice controlled or even automated heating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While not quite arriving back at the holiday pricing set last month, those who need an even more capable Assistant-enabled climate control system can score the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $208. This is down from $249 and marks one of the best prices of the year. Delivering much of the automated climate control features as the lead deal, this model steps up to a more aesthetically-pleasing form-factor with touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

As the week comes to a close, all of the other best discounts for today are up for grabs in our smart home guide. There are plenty of offers for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups, but our favorite right now is delivering the best price yet on Govee’s latest Glide Hexa Pro smart light panels. Taking $100 off the usual price tag, this new all-time low drops the modular panels down to $150 for the first time.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

