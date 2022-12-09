iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W charger falls to $35 (All-time low, Reg. $50)

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $34.95 shipped. Marking a return to the all-time low from the usual $50 price tag for the first time since the summer, this is $2 under our previous mention from Black Friday. We’ve only seen it sell for this price three times in the past, too. iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel 7/Pro owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review.

If recharging two devices at once isn’t a must for your new nightstand upgrade, going with Anker’s popular PowerWave 10W Qi Stand is a great alternative. Not only will you still benefit from the upright charging position, but this option is also more affordable thanks to the under $20 price tag it carries on Amazon.

While most of this week’s top smartphone accessory discounts fall over to the iPhone side of things, we are still tracking a notable deal heading into the weekend. Perfect for elevating your on-the-go gaming setup, the SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller is now sitting at its best price yet. This gamepad is designed to pair with Android smartphones on top of Chromebooks and the like, and now rests at $35 on Amazon from the usual $60 going rate.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

