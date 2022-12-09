Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Compact Keyboard falls to new low of $123

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Compact Keyboard for $122.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 18% discount, or solid $27 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Bringing mechanical switches to its MX lineup, Logitech has implemented linear switches here for a smooth typing action with the low-profile design having a minimalist look. Each key is also backlit so you can easily see in darker environments. You can pair this keyboard to nearly any three devices, regardless of the operating system, over Bluetooth or the included Logi Bolt USB receiver and can swap between them with a simple button press. The expected battery life here is up to 15 days or 10 months with the backlights disabled, and it can be charged over its USB-C port. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

Looking to save some cash? You could instead grab the Cooler Master SK620 60% Gunmetal Mechanical Keyboard for $79. The 60% design of the SK620 will give you all the functionality you need minus a dedicated number pad so you can have more space for maneuvering your mouse. It is also a lot easier to travel with a 60% keyboard. For Mac users, the command and option keys are labeled so you never forget which is which. The low profile switches used on this keyboard reduce the travel distance and actuation point. RGB backlighting adds a nice accent to the gunmetal and brushed aluminum design.

While you’re thinking about upgrading your keyboard, be sure to take a look at the deal we’re tracking on Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. Marked down to $111, this $39 price drop marks a new all-time low price. There’s a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, gen 3 optical switches, and HyperSpeed wireless connectivity with your PC. The battery will last for up to 80 hours on a single charge, and there’s even on-mouse DPI controls so you can toggle between five different stages without needing to use the software.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Compact Keyboard features:

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Minimalist Wireless Illuminated Keyboard Introducing MX Mechanical Mini- a minimalist keyboard with extraordinary feel, precision, and performance. Low-profile mechanical typing delivers satisfying feedback in your choice of key switches – Tactile Quiet, Clicky, or Linear. MX Mechanical Mini is crafted for ergonomic comfort, with smart illumination and Easy-Switch – allowing you to connect up to 3 devices and stay in your flow for hours.

