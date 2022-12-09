Razer’s ultra-lightweight Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse falls to new all-time low at $111

Amazon is offering the latest Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $111.31 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal beats our last mention by $14 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Weighing in at just 59g, this ultra-lightweight mouse is perfect for playing your favorite esports titles. This is “one of the lightest esports mice ever created” according to Razer, but it still packs a punch in the feature department. There’s a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, gen 3 optical switches, and HyperSpeed wireless connectivity with your PC. The battery will last for up to 80 hours on a single charge, and there’s even on-mouse DPI controls so you can toggle between five different stages without needing to use the software. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Of course, you can opt instead for the wired CORSAIR M65 RGB Elite. While it’s not ultra-lightweight or wireless, coming in at $48 on Amazon, it’s much more budget-friendly. The M65 RGB Elite delivers an 18,000 DPI sensor as well as an adjustable weight and balance.

Pick up MSI’s Creator Z16 laptop to play your favorite games at home or on-the-go. Packing an 11th Generation i7 processor and RTX 3060 graphics, this laptop also delivers a 120Hz QHD+ display and Wi-Fi 6E at $1,499. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, saving you a total of $500 from its normal going rate.

Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Esports has a new apex predator. As successor to the award-winning Razer Viper Ultimate, our latest evolution is nearly 22% lighter and armed with all-round upgrades for enhanced performance. As one of the lightest wireless gaming mice ever, there’s now nothing holding you back with the Razer Viper V2 Pro.

