Polaroid’s regularly $150 Now+ Bluetooth Instant Film Camera with filter kit at new low of $122.50

Amazon is now offering the Polaroid Now+ Bluetooth I-Type Instant Film Camera with Bonus Lens Filter Set for $122.38 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 18% discount, or a solid $27 price drop marks one of the first major discounts we’ve tracked to date. This analog film camera now has some smart functionality with Bluetooth connectivity allowing for full control within the Polaroid app. Whether you’re changing the settings or setting up a double exposure, the app makes it simple. You also receive a lens filter set here which includes five filters: Starburst, Red Vignette, Orange, Yellow, and Blue so you can create unique shots. It can be mounted to a tripod with the dual lens autofocus system ensuring you get a sharp shot, regardless if the subject is close or further away. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

The camera above doesn’t come with film itself, so why not use your savings here to grab the Polaroid Color I-Type Film Double Pack for $30? Each pack comes with eight shots so you have a total of 16 pictures. If you’re not familiar with how Polaroids work, the frame will come out of the camera blank but will develop over the course of 15 minutes. The benefit of film is the unique, one-of-a-kind look film creates with the rich texture and look. Polaroid recommends keeping the film in the fridge while you’re not shooting as the temperature affects how the film develops.

While it won’t display your Polaroid pictures, right now you can save 25% off nearly every Nixplay digital photo frame with our code applied at checkout. That undercuts the existing holiday sale by an extra 5% and delivers some of the best discounts yet across the brand’s latest pieces of smart home decor. A highlight here is the 10.1-inch Touch Screen Photo Frame marked down to $142.50 with our code. That’s one of the best offers we’ve seen to date on the recent release and one of the more capable options in the brand’s current lineup.

Polaroid Now+ Bluetooth I-Type Instant Film Camera features:

POLAROID NOW+ : It’s the Polaroid camera you love PLUS so much more. Our Bluetooth-connected app features full manual control – double exposure – light painting – noise trigger – and more

DUAL LENS AUTOFOCUS: Get the perfect shot, automatically. The Polaroid Now+ feature a dual zone (Close-Up & Standard) auto-switching hyperfocal optical lens system.

FULL FEATURED: Tripod mount ready, Micro USB powered rechargeable battery, auto-focus dual lens system, Accurate Flash, Bluetooth connected App and bonus 5 lens filter kit. Plus, the original Polaroid square format compatible with both i-Type films and 600 films.

