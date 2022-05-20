Viper V2 Pro review: Is Razer’s lightest wireless mouse worth the $150 price? [Video]

Expanding on its lineup of Viper gaming mice, the new Razer Viper V2 Pro seeks maximum performance by shedding weight and features from the Viper Ultimate. A full-size wireless mouse coming in at just 58g, the Viper V2 Pro is aimed that those who want the lightest wireless mouse they can get, but it is also priced as such. It’s gotten some flak for the $150 price tag, but is it worth it for those who want the speed? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

What is it and who is it for?

As the “pro” in the name would imply, the goal of the Viper V2 Pro was stripping away as much as possible from the Viper Ultimate to make it a high-performing lightweight FPS mouse aimed at pro gamers. That means no RGB, the side buttons on the right have been removed, no DPI button on top of the mouse, and the handy charging dock is also not compatible. But what that gives if a ridiculously light 58g weight to the mouse. Combined with a new sensor and the latest optical switches, it’s packing a lot for competitive gamers.

With that emphasis on raw performance, this is meant for those seeking the biggest edge in competitive FPS games. I would imagine more casual players would be perfectly fine with the older Viper Ultimate which has more features and is much more affordable.

This is basically what Logitech did with the G Pro X Superlight – they removed as many features as possible to get the mouse weight down as low as possible and charged more for it.

Design

Shape-wise, it’s going to be basically the same as the older Viper Ultimate. Razer has kept the symmetrical shape as they believe it is a universal design that fits most grip styles. With the Viper Mini in the line-up as well, there are some nice size choices from Razer. And there has been quite a bit of talk of a wireless mini following the release of the V2 Pro.

Razer was also able to keep the solid shell rather than the perforated design that many companies like Glorious have had to adopt for dropping weight. I’ve been using Glorious mice for a while and have never had an issue with dust or debris getting in, but in general, I prefer the solid shell as it gives it a more robust look.

Viper V2 Pro: Video

While the Viper Ultimate had a truly ambidextrous design with side buttons on both the left and right, Razer has cut the buttons on the right side of the V2 Pro. The major reason here is to save weight but that does mean that lefties are out of luck on this mouse.

Razer has also removed the built-in grips on the sides. The mouse has a pretty textured finish that doesn’t feel too slick and they also include grip tape in the box if you need more. I never felt like I needed the grip tape so I didn’t put it on.

On the bottom, Razer has a single button that powers the mouse on and off as well as changes DPI. Typically DPI buttons are found on the top behind the scroll wheel, but removing a button does save weight and personally, I don’t often change my DPI on the fly so I don’t really need quick access to that button.

Also on the bottom are updated PTFE feet that are meant to improve the mouse’s glide. I’m using the Gigantus V2 3XL mouse mat from Razer, and it’s worked great with smooth movements.

New sensor and switches

Beyond weight reduction, the Viper V2 Pro also has a new ridiculous sensor. Created in partnership with Pixart, the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor goes up to 30K DPI and has a max acceleration of 70g, and a max speed of 750 IPS. On paper, it should be able to handle the most intense of flicks and swipes.

Another thing Razer highlights is that this new sensor works on a wide variety of surfaces and even glass that is at least 2mm thick.

The Switches have also been updated to the new Gen-3 optical. Razer claims to focus on tactility and click lifecycle. These new switches are rated up to 90 million clicks.

Viper V2 Pro: How does it feel?

All of these things together make for a great-feeling mouse. The full size combined with lightweight makes movements feel snappy. I had been using the Model D Wireless which is still a very light mouse at 69g, but taking another 11g out of that was noticeable and made the mouse feel snappy.

The side buttons have also been tweaked. Razer received a lot of feedback that they were too flush with the mouse body so they now stick out more and are easier to feel and find.

As a more casual player, I do really enjoy playing with the Razer Viper V2 Pro. I often play FPS games over any other genre and this mouse feels great for games like Call of Duty: Warzone, BF2042, and Valorant.

Mouse clicks are crisp, though the Prime mice from SteelSeries still might take the cake for best click sound and feel. The left side buttons are also easy to find and press with a nice sound to them.

The scroll wheel is the only piece that doesn’t feel premium. The click is okay and snappy, but it has a bit of noise to it when quickly scrolling the wheel.

Does it need Synapse?

Without RGB, there really isn’t much of a need for Synapse with the Razer Viper V2 Pro. With onboard memory, DPI settings can be stored on the mouse. There are some additional settings for polling rate and adjusting tracking distance and asymmetric cut-off but in my experience, it works well in the default mode.

Viper V2 Pro vs the competition

Some of the biggest competition is going to be Razer’s own Viper Ultimate. Since it’s been on the market for a while, prices are now down to around $80 with the dock. Though it weighs 74g, that’s still fairly lightweight and the added features of the charging dock and right side buttons make it a little more useful.

The other big competition here is the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which was just on a rare sale at just $110 on amazon for the black color. At 63g, it’s a very similar setup to the Viper V2 Pro. No RGB, a simple scroll wheel, and Logitech made quite a few cuts to the older G Pro Wireless in the name of saving weight on the Superlight. Razer seems to have been taking notes. Stay locked to 9to5Toys.com to make sure you’re seeing the best deals on this mouse.

But, if you can stand to wait for a little bit, Glorious just teased a new “pro” mouse. The Model O Pro looks very exciting as a symmetrical-shaped mouse coming in at a ridiculous 55g and priced at $99. And it’s not perforated like many of GLorious’ older designs. While they may not have the best history of quality control, I’ve had good experiences with the mice that I’ve reviewed and am excited to see how this one stacks up.

9to5Toys’ Take

Is it worth the $150 price tag? While I wish it was lower, I’m also not surprised that it is that price. It’s right in line with what Logitech did with the G Pro X Superlight, and Razer isn’t really known for budget peripherals.



Razer has also made a point of referencing the rising costs of production. It costs more to prototype and manufacture mice these days which is an unfortunate reality.

Would I personally buy a $150 mouse? Probably not. Well, definitely not at full price. If it were on sale there would be a chance. But I’m not at a level where I think I need the highest performance mouse and need to pay for that. With other options like the Glorious mice and the Xlite V2, there are other light options out there for much cheaper.

That being said, in my testing, this mouse feels incredible. I really do enjoy playing FPS games with it, and it will likely become my main gaming mouse.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!