WD_BLACK officially-licensed 1TB PS5 heatsink SSD returns to Amazon low at $130

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesWD
Reg. $158+ $130
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5

Amazon is now offering the officially-licensed WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon and now listed at $158 directly from WD, this is matching both our previous mention and the best price we have tracked at Amazon. The 2TB variant is also marked down to $229.99 shipped, which is matching the all-time low outside of brief 1-day offer back in October. There are plenty of other PS5-compatible models out there, but this one is specifically licensed for Sony’s current-generation home gaming consoles. It allows folks to both store and play titles directly from its internal storage capacity while clocking in at up to 7,000MB/s. The recommended built-in heatsink is in place here and included with your purchase alongside the compatible M.2 form-factor, both of which are joined by a PlayStation-themed blue LED. Head below for a closer look at the rest of this week’s best internal SSD deals. 

More holiday internal SSD deals:

Some other affordable internal storage solutions come by way of the price drops we are tracking on the latest model Gen4 solution from SK hynix. Now coming within a couple bucks of the all-time low, you can land the up to 7,000MB/s Platinum P41 model in 1TB and 2TB capacities starting from $84 shipped. All of the details you need are waiting right here

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD features:

  • Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.)
  • All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot
  • Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)
  • PCIe Gen4 technology with read speeds up to 7000MB/s and write speeds up to 5300MB/s (1TB model) for a seamless gameplay experience (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New all-time low lands on Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy ...
Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases see rare disc...
HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Desk ...
National Geographic’s Rock Tumbling Kit polishes ...
Brighten your outdoor space with a 2-pack of 500-lumen ...
Funko’s POP! Figure Sets make the perfect stockin...
Simple and affordable: $100 Defiant Wi-Fi Deadbolt revi...
Amazon’s Wi-Fi Alexa Smart Plugs can turn the Chr...
Load more...
Show More Comments