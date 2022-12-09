WD_BLACK officially-licensed 1TB PS5 heatsink SSD returns to Amazon low at $130

Amazon is now offering the officially-licensed WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon and now listed at $158 directly from WD, this is matching both our previous mention and the best price we have tracked at Amazon. The 2TB variant is also marked down to $229.99 shipped, which is matching the all-time low outside of brief 1-day offer back in October. There are plenty of other PS5-compatible models out there, but this one is specifically licensed for Sony’s current-generation home gaming consoles. It allows folks to both store and play titles directly from its internal storage capacity while clocking in at up to 7,000MB/s. The recommended built-in heatsink is in place here and included with your purchase alongside the compatible M.2 form-factor, both of which are joined by a PlayStation-themed blue LED. Head below for a closer look at the rest of this week’s best internal SSD deals.

More holiday internal SSD deals:

Some other affordable internal storage solutions come by way of the price drops we are tracking on the latest model Gen4 solution from SK hynix. Now coming within a couple bucks of the all-time low, you can land the up to 7,000MB/s Platinum P41 model in 1TB and 2TB capacities starting from $84 shipped. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.)

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

PCIe Gen4 technology with read speeds up to 7000MB/s and write speeds up to 5300MB/s (1TB model) for a seamless gameplay experience (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

