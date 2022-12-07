SK hynix’s 7,000MB/s P41 Gen4 M.2 Internal SSDs up to 30% off with deals from $84

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its latest model Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive at $104.99 alongside the 500GB model at $83.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and $105 respectively, this is within a few bucks of the all-time low on the 1TB variant and matching the Black Friday listing on the 500GB for the lowest prices out there. After debuting at CES 2022 for the first time ahead of launch in May of this year, the Platinum P41 quickly became one of the most affordable and popular affordable options that can move data at up to 7,000MB/s. You’re not going to find an integrated heatsink here, but the PCIe NVMe Gen4 interface and backwards compatibility with Gen3 motherboards make it a notable budget-conscious choice for some builds anyway. It also ships with an extended 5-year warranty and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the Platinum P41 isn’t working for your needs or you’re just looking for something more affordable, dive into our latest SSD roundup. Not only are we tracking a new all-time low on the PC and PS5-ready Samsung 980 PRO SSD, but you’ll also find some even less pricey PNY models, CORSAIR options, and more. Everything is organized for you right here.

Speaking of the Samsung 980 PRO, we had a chance to go hands-on with it earlier this year to give it a run for its money as well as detail the process of installing one inside of a PlayStation 5. But while we are talking solid-state drive reviews, head over to our impressions of the particularly speedy 7,450MB/s Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD while you’re at it.

SK hynix Platinum P41 Gen4 M.2 Internal SSD features:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software

