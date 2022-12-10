The Chameleon is perfect for Christmas game nights with the fam at new low of $16, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday Deals, Big Potato Games (95% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon is offering a selection of board games from $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is The Chameleon for $15.99. Down from $20, this $4 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This board game will bring tons of fun to family gathering. The goal is to catch the chameleon, who is a random person in the game that’s chosen and who doesn’t know the secret word everyone else does. You’ll have to try to decipher who the chameleon is as they try to blend in with everyone else and escape. The game only takes two minutes to learn and 15 minutes to play, though a lifetime to master. Check out Amazon for other great board game deals then head below for more.

For an more large group-focused game, consider giving Codenames a look. This is one of our family’s go-tos when there’s a large group of people to play. Essentially, you have two “spy masters” who have to come up with single-word clues to help the spies on their team figure out what the codenames are on the board. It’s just under $16 on Amazon, making sure it doesn’t break the bank either.

Don’t forget that we found Catan on sale for $25 at Amazon, which is a 48% discount from its normal going rate. It’s a great addition to family game night. In Catan, you’ll journey to guide settlers to victory, though it’s not necessarily made for larger groups of people to play.

The Chameleon features:

A sneaky family board game of social deduction where players must race to catch the chameleon before It’s too late. In this board game everyone knows the secret word—except for the player with the chameleon card. Use hidden codes, carefully chosen words, and a bit of finger-pointing to track down the guilty player… Before they blend in and escape! Like all good family board games, it takes 2 minutes to learn and only 15 minutes to play. Recommended for 3-8 players and ages 14+.

