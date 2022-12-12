Amazon holiday Kindle reader re-stock with deals from $50: Paperwhite, Oasis, refurbs, more

While shipping times started to slip on Amazon’s Kindle reader lineup as of last week, it has now brought back select models with discounted pricing for one more good run. The latest Kindle Paperwhite for kids is still arriving after the big day this month, but the standard issue model, along with the 2022 base option, Oasis, and a range of bundles are shipping in time for Christmas. We are also still seeing the “buy two save $20” on some of the now discounted models as well as a notable price drop on Amazon’s certified refurbished reader with deals starting from $50 shipped. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon holiday Kindle deals:

If you think the Fire HD tablet lineup is better suited for your needs, we are still tracking discounts on those right here. The all-new Fire HD 8 included, many of the models are now back at the Black Friday pricing with shipping in time to get them under the tree for later this month. Everything you need to know is waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.

Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

Waterproof reading – Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.

