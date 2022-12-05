All-new Fire HD 8 tablet returns to Black Friday low at $55 (Reg. $100), plus more from $60

Starting today, Amazon is bringing back some of its Black Friday Fire tablet offers in what might very well be your last chances to get one under the tree at a major discount. One standout has the all-new 2022 model Fire HD 8 tablet back down at the $54.99 shipped November price drop. Regularly $100, this is a giant 45% price drop and matching the only other price drop we have tracked since release in September. You’ll also find the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids edition marked down from $150 to $89.99 shipped, which is within $10 of the all-time low. First unveiled a couple months ago, it features enhanced performance powered by a hexa-core processor joined by longer 13-hour battery life and is, according to Amazon, “twice as durable as Apple iPad mini.” The usual Alexa and video chat-ready design carries an 8-inch display with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable to 1TB via a microSD card. They make for notable couch browsers as well as for “reading, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.” Head below for more holiday Fire tablet deals.

You can learn more about the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet and the kids edition in our launch coverage the rest of the Fire HD tablet lineup right here.

All-new 2022 model Fire HD 8 tablet features:

Enhanced performance – Updated hexa-core processor for more responsive performance (up to 30% faster than previous gen Fire HD 8).

All day battery life – Up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. Enjoy your favorite content from Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

Fire HD 8 offers 8″ HD display and 2 GB RAM. Choose from 32GB or 64GB (up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card). New design is thinner and lighter than previous gen. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).

