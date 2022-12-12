Amazon knocks up to $150 off Marshall vintage-style speakers and wireless buds from $100

Amazon has now launched a new Marshall speakers and headphones sale with delivery listed as before Christmas on just about everything. Pricing starts at $100 shipped and includes everything from its vintage-style wireless earbuds and on-ear headphones to a range of its Bluetooth speakers in various sizes. You’ll also find a nice little markdown on the black Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker with brass accents we detailed in our hands-on review this past summer as well as the larger models designed with that classic guitar amp vibe and vinyl covering. Head below for a breakdown on the Marshall holiday Amazon sale.

Marshall holiday Amazon sale:

But if you’re looking for a more high-end intelligent solution, something like the Bose portable Smart AirPlay 2 speaker is worth a closer look. Currently marked down from the regular $400 price tag, you can land one for $320 shipped via Amazon right now with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Marshall Minor III True In-Ear Headphones features:

PAIR AND PLAY: Marshall signature sound without any extra clutter – just grab your music and go.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears

Product Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears

BLUETOOTH 5.2: Minor III is truly wireless, giving you the absolute freedom of listening without wires, while delivering the same powerful audio

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!