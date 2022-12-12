Amazon knocks up to $150 off Marshall vintage-style speakers and wireless buds from $100

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesPortable Bluetooth SpeakersMarshall
$150 off From $100

Amazon has now launched a new Marshall speakers and headphones sale with delivery listed as before Christmas on just about everything. Pricing starts at $100 shipped and includes everything from its vintage-style wireless earbuds and on-ear headphones to a range of its Bluetooth speakers in various sizes. You’ll also find a nice little markdown on the black Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker with brass accents we detailed in our hands-on review this past summer as well as the larger models designed with that classic guitar amp vibe and vinyl covering. Head below for a breakdown on the Marshall holiday Amazon sale. 

Marshall holiday Amazon sale:

But if you’re looking for a more high-end intelligent solution, something like the Bose portable Smart AirPlay 2 speaker is worth a closer look. Currently marked down from the regular $400 price tag, you can land one for $320 shipped via Amazon right now with all of the details you need waiting right here

Marshall Minor III True In-Ear Headphones features:

  • PAIR AND PLAY: Marshall signature sound without any extra clutter – just grab your music and go.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears
  • Product Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears
  • BLUETOOTH 5.2: Minor III is truly wireless, giving you the absolute freedom of listening without wires, while delivering the same powerful audio

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Portable Bluetooth Speakers Marshall

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $...
Anker Gold Box covers every charging stocking stuffer u...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Ca...
Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900...
Cole Haan’s Black Friday Sale is back! Save up to...
DJI holiday sale takes $190 off Air 2S Fly More Combo w...
SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD now undercuts ...
Save up to 50% on Oral-B smart toothbrushes and Crest w...
Load more...
Show More Comments