HYPER Green Monday takes up to 60% off MacBook and iPad hubs, chargers, more

HYPER has now launched a Green Monday sale, offering up to 60% off its “best-selling accessories today only.” Featuring everything from powerful wall chargers and battery packs to MagSafe gear and a range of its USB-C hubs, there’s a little bit of something for just about any tech you might have under the tree or in your office – even its 60W Nintendo power hub is on sale. Many of the deals on display here are marking the return of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing to give folks one more shot at some of the best HYPER gear price drops of the year. Shipping is free on orders over $40 and you’ll find some top picks from the HYPER Green Monday sale below.

HYPER Green Monday deals:

Dive into today’s Gold Box Anker sale for some additional charging gear that’s now starting from $12 Prime shipped. But if you’re looking for some official Apple magnetic chargers, deals are still live and starting from $30 in our previous roundup.

HYPERDRIVE 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Form-fitting USB-C hub for iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini 6. This USB-C docking station attaches to side of iPad adding 6 ports: 4K 60Hz HDMI output, USB-C power delivery, and more. Take complete advantage of iPadOS with direct access to the iPad’s data storage drives. Best-Selling USB-C HubiPad Pro Accessory and USB-C Hub on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Experience high-resolution 4K 60Hz video on HDMI displays with 2X refresh rate for faster, smoother video.

