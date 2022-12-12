Anker Gold Box covers every charging stocking stuffer under the sun from $12

Today only as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon offers a variety of Anker charging and connectivity products 25-50% off at lowest ever prices starting at $11.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Some Standouts:

GanPrime 65W USB-C 5-in-1 Power Strip: $44

MagSafe Battery 5Ah: $42

11-in-1 USB-C Hub incl. Ethernet and 4K HDMI: $65 5-in-1: $26

5-in-1: 8-in-1 MagSafe desktop charging station: $64

more!

Also make sure the holiday lights don’t go out this year with Anker 555 1kWh/1kW Power station w/ 6 AC outlets, 3 USB-C outputs, USBA, DC More: $750. Add 2x100W solar panels for $1,200. Get half the storage/output/solar with the 535 model for $675

Anker 555 Solar Generator, Powerhouse 1024Wh with 2×100W Solar Panel features:

Long-Lasting Portable Power Station With a 10-Year Lifespan: With our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker 555 PowerHouse is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use.

5-Year Full-Device Warranty: Instead of the average 2 years, Anker 555 Portable Power Station is designed to reliably power your devices every day for 10 years. Additionally, it offers a superior 5-year full-device warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience. The 625 Solar Panel (100W) comes with a 18-month warranty.

Solar Generator Designed for the Outdoors: A 200W solar input for 45% faster solar charging with a conversion efficiency rate of up to 23%, a unibody drop-proof structure, and 3 high-speed charging USB-C ports with a 100W max output make this the longest-lasting power station you’ll ever own.

Ultra-Powerful and Versatile: With a 1024Wh capacity and 1000 wattage, this PowerHouse is an ideal solution to power all your essential devices and appliances such as an electric grill, coffee maker, and more. 555 PowerHouse is equipped with 6 AC ports, 3 high-speed USB-C ports (1× 100W, 2× 60W), 2 USB-A ports, and a car outlet.

What You Get: Anker 555 Solar Generator (PowerHouse 1024Wh with Solar Panels 200W) bundle which includes: Anker 555 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 1024Wh) and 2× Anker 625 Solar Panel (100W), AC charging cable, car charging cable, solar charging cable, welcome guide, XT-60 To DC7909 connector, and our friendly customer service.

