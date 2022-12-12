Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 Pro/Max go on sale in Premium Renewed condition from $599

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation unlocked iPhone 12 Pro 256GB and 12 Pro Max 128GB smartphones in Premium Renewed condition. Leading the way is the iPhone 12 Pro 256GB in Pacific Blue, which is down to $599 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $1,099, and going for $769 lately at Amazon in this Premium Renewed condition, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. It’s actually pretty rare to see the iPhone 12 Pro drop in price, with today’s deal being the first price drop since the summer and the iPhone 14’s release. We normally only see the base iPhone 12 line or the 12 Pro Max go on sale, making this sale pretty notable.

The iPhone 12 Pro packs a Super Retina XDR display which delivers an impressive viewing experience while on-the-go. It’s one of the best screens that Apple has put on the iPhone line up until this point. You’ll find a now iconic flat-edge design here with three camera sensors around the back of the smartphone. It’s powered by the A14 Bionic processor and features Ceramic Shield glass on the back with 256GB of onboard storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

iPhone 12 series devices on sale:

You’ll find that Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the online retailer’s more recent expansions into offering refurbished devices that come in more of a like-new condition. You’ll get a full 1-year warranty with the purchase, a guarantee of at least 90% battery life, and peace of mind that Amazon itself has certified the smartphone to be in tip-top shape. Here’s more about what Amazon has to say on its warranty policy.

This Renewed Premium product is shipped and sold by Amazon and has been certified by Amazon to work and look like new. With at least 90% battery life, it comes in deluxe, Amazon-branded packaging and is backed by a one-year warranty and technical support.

You won’t want to miss out on our Apple guide for all the other great ways you can save on new gear for your smartphone. For instance, you can pick up Apple Watch Series 8 from $350 with delivery in time for Christmas right now. It’s $49 off and this is the second-best pricing that we’ve tracked, making now a particularly good time to pick up the latest wearable from Apple to go with your new iPhone. Also, if you’re looking for a newer smartphone, don’t forget that the iPhone 13 Pro/Max with ProMotion displays are on sale from $746 as well right now at Amazon in Premium Renewed condition.

iPhone 12 Pro features:

iPhone 12 has it all. 5G on iPhone is super fast, so you can download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. You can do it in more places, because iPhone 12 has the broadest 5G coverage worldwide. OLED delivers brighter brights, darker blacks, and higher resolution for everything you look at. Both the Wide and Ultra Wide cameras now have Night mode to capture incredible low-light shots. Night mode senses when light is low and kicks in automatically, maintaining clarity while capturing beautiful vibrant color.

