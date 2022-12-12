Apple Watch Series 8 hit second-best prices from $350 with Christmas delivery (Save $49)

If you’re hoping to land Apple Watch Series 8 under the Christmas tree without paying full price, Amazon today is kicking off the work week by offering one of the best discounts yet. Right now, the 45mm GPS style is marked down to $379.99 shipped for one of the very first times, delivering $49 in savings from the usual $429 going rate. This is the second-best price cut to date and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Those who want to make out for less can also save on the 41mm GPS style, which drops down to $349.99 from its usual $399 price tag.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

