Amazon discounts in-house refurb iPhone 13 Pro/Max starting at $746 (Save $253+)

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s previous-generation unlocked iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max smartphones in Premium Renewed condition. Headlining is the iPhone 13 Pro starting at $746 shipped for the 128GB capacity. Originally fetching $999, you’re looking at the lowest we’ve seen from a trusted brand at $253 off. Amazon has been selling refurbished models down at $899 as of late, beating those clearance prices by an extra $153 to mark a new all-time low, as well. All five colors are available, as well as elevated storage capacities with up to $437 in savings.

The iPhone 13 series arrives as Apple’s now previous-generation smartphones powered by the A15 Bionic chip, with the 13 Pro marking as one of the most capable in the lineup. Alongside notably improved battery life, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display in one of four sizes and a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its newer Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing.

iPhone 13 series devices on sale:

Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the more recent expansions to the brand’s product inventory that looks to offer refurbished devices with more of a like-new consistency. Alongside a full 1-year warranty, there’s also the peace of mind that this is a device that has been certified by Amazon to work as it should. Here’s what Amazon has to say about the warranty policy.

This Renewed Premium product is shipped and sold by Amazon and has been certified by Amazon to work and look like new. With at least 90% battery life, it comes in deluxe, Amazon-branded packaging and is backed by a one-year warranty and technical support.

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s other best deals are now up for the taking in our Apple guide. The most notable offer fits in perfectly with the lead deal, as Amazon is also clearing out nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases. Dropping to the best prices yet from the usual $49 or more price tags, you can now lock-in all-time lows from $25.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

iPhone 13 Pro. The biggest Pro camera system upgrade ever. Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. Superfast 5G1Durable design and a huge leap in battery life.

