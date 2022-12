LG’s 2022 Gram 14-inch Laptop with 32GB RAM falls $500 in return to low of $1,300 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently offering the 2022 model LG Gram 14-inch i7/32GB/1TB Laptop for $1,299.99 shipped. Typically going for $1,800, this solid $500 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop only once before. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 14-inch 1920×1200 display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While the I/O here is more than enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $170 after clipping the on-page coupon. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

Looking for a tablet experience instead of a laptop? We’re currently tracking Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro marked down with offers starting from $749. Our top pick has to be the Wi-Fi 512GB model down at $1,000, the second-best price to date and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard.

2022 LG Gram 14-inch i7/32GB/1TB Laptop features:

14″ WUXGA IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)

1TB PCIe4 M.2 NVMe SSD. Supporting 1TB of storage, you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving your important documents with ease.

32GB LPDDR5 RAM. 32GB of memory to a substantial clock speed of 5200 Mhz, we’re making it simple to do work and play with minimal buffering.

Full HD IR Webcam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!