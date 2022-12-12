Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now up to $99 off starting at $749 on Amazon

Amazon is offering another chance to land Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro ahead of the holidays without paying full price, discounting different capacities to some of the best prices yet in the process. Starting at $749 shipped, our top pick is putting the Wi-Fi 512GB model in the spotlight at $999.99 with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from $1,099, you’re looking at $99 in savings as well as the second-best price to date. This comes within $1 of the all-time low and is still one of the very first chances to save, period.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Other M2 iPad Pro capacities on sale:

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89.

And speaking of must-have accessories for the iPad on sale above, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard will complement the experience at its best price of the year. Dropping down to $210 in both white and black styles, this keyboard folio is $89 off and marking a rare chance to bring the unique floating hinge design with built-in trackpad to your iPad Pro workstation for the lowest price in years.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!