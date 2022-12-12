Save up to 50% on Oral-B smart toothbrushes and Crest whitening from $30, more (today only)

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon has launched another notable Oral-B and Crest electric toothbrush and teeth whitening sale. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. If you’re not partial to the brand name tooth care action, Amazon has also launched a notable sale on the popular Aquasonic Duo electric toothbrushes that include a ton of extra brush heads and a pair of brush handles in each pack with prices from $30 shipped and up to 57% in savings. But you’ll otherwise want to head below for a look at our top picks from the Oral-B and Crest options that are now up to 50% off the going rates.

Once your oral care and teeth brushing-gifts are secured above, head over to our fashion guide while you still have some time to do the same for the wardrobe ahead of the holidays. Including brands like The North Face, adidas, Lacoste, and Nike, there are plenty of notable sale events running right now, just make sure to jump in before the goof stuff sells out and shipping times slip beyond December 24.

You will receive (1) Oral-B iO3 Limited Electric Toothbrush, (1) Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Head, (1) Gentle Care Replacement Brush Head, (1) travel refill holder, (1) Travel Case, and (1) charger

Clinically proven to remove 400% more plaque along the gumline vs. a regular manual toothbrush

3 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whiten, Sensitive

Includes a 2 minute timer to ensure a complete clean

Pressure sensor indicates optimal cleaning pressure and warns of over pressure

Round head and gentle micro-vibrations

