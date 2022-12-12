Control Christmas lighting using Siri with TP-Link’s HomeKit smart plug at $10 (Save 45%)

Through the end of today, Best Buy is now offering the TP-Link Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Normally fetching $18, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date as well as a rare chance to save at 45% off. Equipped with HomeKit support, the notable features only start there for this smart plug. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. The compact form-factor won’t hog up the entire outlet, and it doesn’t require an external hub to benefit from all of the smart features, either. Today’s offer is the perfect way to bridge the gap between holiday lighting and your smart home, especially at the price.

At just $10, you’re really not going to find a better option out there. Sure, Amazon sells some other smart plugs in the $9 price range from brands that are hardly as well-known as TP-Link, but these lack the HomeKit control that makes the lead deal so exciting.

TP-Link also just expanded its lineup of HomeKit-enabled gear with three different Kasa offerings. Including a pair of new in-wall light and dimmer switches, there’s also a refreshed outdoor smart plug that also packs in Siri support to command holiday lights on the front porch and the like thanks to a weather-proof design. Both now up for grabs at Amazon, we break down what to expect from the new debuts in our previous coverage.

TP-Link Mini HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Control connected electronics from anywhere using your tablet or smartphone with the KP125 Smart Plug Mini. Turn devices on and off, create schedules and set timers using the Kasa app. Use Away Mode to make it look like you’re home when you’re not. Pair with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant to enable voice control.

