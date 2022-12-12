Turtle Beach’s latest Xbox Fuel Controller Charging Station has a built-in headset stand

Originally announced last month, Turtle Beach‘s latest Designed for Xbox Fuel Dual Controller Charging Station and Headset Stand is finally available for purchase ahead of the Christmas season. Designed to power two Xbox controllers individually and provide a place to set your gaming headset, this stand has a lot to offer for its budget-focused price. Curious about what this charging station has to offer? Keep reading to find out more.

Charge two controllers at one time

It’s inevitable that you’ll sit down to play some games this Christmas season and likely find a dead controller or two, and nobody wants that. Well, this charging station ensures that doesn’t happen as it includes two long-lasting batteries that are capable of delivering an “impressive” 22+ hours of usage per charge. However, you should rarely have to test that as when not being used, you simply set the controllers on the charging station, and it’ll keep things topped off at 100% for the next session.

Charging really is that simple. Just drop the controller on the cradle, and the contact points deliver “reliable power” with a clear battery level indication on the front to know when things reach 100%. It uses USB-C as well, making it quite convenient to travel with as well. The station takes up a small footprint, and it even powers both controllers at the same time instead of one after the other.

On the back of the Fuel station, there’s a headset stand. Now, sadly, the stand doesn’t offer any type of USB port to charge the headphones with. However, it’s still convenient to have both headset and controller in one place at all times, so you never lose either one again. Plus, you can just grab a spare cable to keep over by the charging station in order to top off the headset while the controllers are charging.

Now, we mentioned how budget-friendly the system is, so let’s get to that point. The Turtle Beach Fuel Dual Controller Charging Station and Headset Stand is available for just $34.99 at Amazon and direct. Yep, that’s right, $35, and it includes the batteries as well as the headset stand, making it an all-in-one package that’s perfect for the Christmas season.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’d like to see Microsoft do more built-in rechargeable batteries, it’s nice to know that brands are coming out with affordable ways to keep the controllers charged between gameplay. I like that Turtle Beach also includes a headset stand here, as finding where to store your gaming headphones in a place where they don’t get damaged but are also easy to grab is always a chore.

