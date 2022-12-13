ASTRO’s regularly $300 A50 Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station return to $250 low

As part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is now offering deals on a selection of ASTRO Gaming Headsets with pricing starting from $50. Leading the way here has to be the ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset and Base Station Gen 4 for $249.99 shipped. This goes for both the PlayStation and Xbox models. Normally going for $300, this solid $50 price drop marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen only once before back around Black Friday. If you’re a PC gamer then it doesn’t matter which option you go with. Both headset models are capable of delivering Dolby Audio for a “cinematic, high-resolution gaming audio experience.” However, the Xbox model delivers Dolby Atmos support which supports more accurate and immersive sound. You can expect 15 hours of battery life or more with the base station recharging the headset. That base station can even act as a USB sound card to give you access to volume balancing without optical cabling. Keep reading below for more ASTRO headset deals.

More ASTRO headset deals:

After checking out these ASTRO Gaming Headset deals, be sure to stick around and swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. While these headsets have integrated microphones, there is no substitute for a dedicated unit. We’re currently tracking the Behringer BIGFOOT All-in-One Studion USB Microphone for $28, a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This microphone from Behringer is a multi-capsule condenser with a built-in USB interface, made for “vocals, podcasters, field recordings, home studio sessions, conference calls, and more.” It doesn’t require any driver install on your computer and is designed for use with either macOS or Windows.

ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset and Base Station features:

Experience legendary performance and sound of astro audio V2, with the convenience and freedom that comes without wires. The A50 wireless + base station for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox one & PC delivers premium acoustics (Dolby Atmos), ergonomics, comfort and durability that gamers demand. The all-new base station provides clear, low-latency voice communication, while making headset pairing and charging simple. The astro command center software allows pros and streamers to tune every input and output parameter of the A50 precisely for their specific setup.

