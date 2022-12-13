ASUS’ regularly $100 ROG Eye S Streaming Gaming Webcam returns to all-time low of $60

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Eye S Streaming Gaming Webcam for $59.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 40% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked only once before. Outputting video at 1080p and 60 FPS, the ROG Eye S is the perfect addition to any streaming setup, or even just as a webcam for your meetings. The face auto exposure and autofocus technologies help ensure you look your best whether you’re recording gameplay or chatting with friends. ASUS even implemented a blue-glass filter to block infrared light that can cause color shifting. Need to take the webcam on the road with you? It neatly folds up and is just 17mm thick so it can easily slide into a pocket. There is also an AI-powered, beamforming microphone setup here so you can be heard while background noise is filtered out. Head below for more.

When it comes to 1080p60 webcams, this is about as low of a price as you can hope for. Even Logitech’s C920x HD Pro Webcam comes in at the same $60 price point. To save some cash, you’ll have to step down your quality expectations and go with the Logitech C270 HD Webcam for $27. Old reliable here clocks in with a mere 720p resolution with fixed focus to boot. There really isn’t anything too remarkable here as it has similar auto exposure to the ASUS option above, though it lacks a beamforming microphone setup and instead has a simple microphone.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want a camera to monitor your home instead? We’re currently tracking the Wyze Cam V3 Smart Home Camera at its holiday pricing of $30, the best discount we’ve seen at Amazon. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Though this time around there are some notable upgrades, including an IP65 weather-resistant package, a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside the bundled cloud storage plan that offers continuous recording and other perks.

ASUS ROG Eye S Webcam features:

Smooth, Full HD quality: 1080p resolution and 60 fps output provide sharp, fluid video quality that captures every detail.

Brighter, clearer portrait shots: Face Auto Exposure and autofocus technologies help you stand out from the background and keep the image crisp.

Blue-glass filter: A specially treated lens blocks infrared light, reducing unpleasant color shifts.

