Acer’s Predator 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor falls $115.50 to new low of $484.50, more

Amazon is now offering the Acer Predator 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $484.58 shipped. Normally going for $600, this 19% discount, or a solid $115.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 170Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Keep reading below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these monitor deals. Looking to grab a portable Steam library drive? We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD for $115, the second-lowest Amazon price and the best deal we can currently find. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac, it moves data faster that most of the big name brand portable SSDs out there in its price range at 2,000MB/s alongside a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and a rugged metal build with 2-meter drop protection.

Acer Predator 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Fasten your seatbelt: The Predator XB323QU WQHD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution is all about no compromises on gaming performance, color or speed. This 31.5″ (2560 x 1440) monitor combines jaw dropping specs including an Agile-Splendor IPS panel that supports blazing-fast 170Hz refresh rate. This G-SYNC Compatible monitor takes gameplay to the next level of smooth. Unleash gaming’s maximum potential to provide richer colors far beyond what has been previously possible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!