LG’s latest 1440p 240Hz OLED gaming monitors offer up to 45 inches of screen from $1,000

This week, LG is announcing the US pricing and availability of its new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor that features a 240Hz refresh rate. With two models up for pre-order now at LG’s own website, you’ll find both a 27- and 45-inch display options available. So, if you’re looking for a premium display for your gaming setup, LG’s latest UltraGear OLED screens are up to the task for sure. Keep reading to learn more.

LG launches 45-inch curved UltraWide OLED gaming monitor

While LG is touting its 27-inch 1440p OLED 240Hz monitor at center stage in the announcement, I want to focus on the 45-inch behemoth that’s also coming. The LG 45GR95QU (can’t we come up with better names?) is the brand’s first-ever 45-inch curved UltraWide OLED monitor. It packs a resolution of 3440×1440, which I’m not entirely sure I like at this size, but I’ll have to see it to know for sure.

Either way, this display is massive. Like, huge. Behemoth, even. The screen measures at 45-inches and only has an 800R curve, though at this size, that’s pretty sizable. The 3440×1440 resolution features a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and has a 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage, making it a great choice for both creatives and gamers alike. It has a response time of less than 0.03ms GTG and packs a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, delivering a completely immersive experience. Plus, one side benefit of being 3440×1440 is that you should be able to drive multiple of these screens from a single graphics card pretty easily, should your setup have room for that.

Now, onto the 27GR95QE (again with the names?). Essentially, this is a very similar panel to the 45-inch massive monster above, but in 16:9 and 2560×1440. It features the same 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GTG, and 98.5% DCI-P3 color coverage. However, there’s also an additional anti-glare and low reflection coating to make seeing what’s on the screen easier regardless of ambient light conditions.

Pricing wise, the LG UltraGear OLED 27-inch Gaming Monitor will cost $999 and is available for pre-order now. However, the larger curved variant will run $1,699. Both models have two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and function as a USB hub.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m kinda in love with the massive 45-inch display…outside of the resolution. At that screen size, I really would have preferred to see a 4K UltraWide resolution, as there’s more than enough room for that in something that spans 45-inches diagonally. It’s pretty price, and in the realm of other 4K 120Hz displays, though the 240Hz refresh rate does set it apart from the competition.

