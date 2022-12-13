Sony’s 7.1.4-Ch. system delivers surround sound for the holidays at low of $1,798 ($200 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-Channel Wireless Home Theater Speaker System for $1,798 shipped. Normally going for $1,998, this $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here you’ll get four wireless speakers and a central processing box that takes audio from your TV and distributes it out to your room for a surround sound experience. That processing box also supports 8K and 4K120Hz passthrough while retaining Dolby Vision HDR. This system also includes a Chromecast built-in with Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, and AirPlay 2 for wireless casting from your phone. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with Sony’s latest HT-A3000 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $498. Arriving with a built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, the all-new HT-A3000 soundbar uses three front speakers and a dual subwoofer to provide clear dialogue while also having that punchy bass. Dolby Atmos support is achieved by this soundbar using Sony’s Vertical Sound Engine and S-Force PRO technology to create virtual height channels and “wrapping” audio around your room for virtual surround sound.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. If you’re looking for another high-end sound system for your entertainment center, be sure to check out Samsung’s 2022 HW-Q990B 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar System at $1,198. This 11.1.4-channel sound system is comprised of a soundbar, two wireless surround speakers, and a wireless subwoofer to deliver Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support so you can “flood the room with surround sound from all angles.” Being part of the Q-series of Samsung soundbars means it syncs seamlessly with its QLED TVs.

Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-Channel Home Theater Speaker System features:

Immerse yourself in a multi-dimensional audio experience with the HT-A9 home theater system. Unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology calibrates sound to your room for an environment that seems to expand beyond the walls. Support for 8K HDR, 4K 120p passthrough, and Dolby Vision video passthrough make your favorite movies and games sound out of this world.

