Sony’s new A7000 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar is next-gen. console-ready with two HDMI 2.1 ports

Today, Sony is launching its latest home theater upgrades, following up the folks at Klipsch who just unveiled its first Dolby Atmos offerings. Arriving as the new A7000 Sound Bar, Sony is also filling out its stable of home audio products with an even more immersive speaker system that delivers a new 360 spatial sound mapping technology. Head below for all of the details.

Sony launches new A7000 Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos

Headlining Sony’s new announcements today is the flagship HT-A7000 Sound Bar. Arriving with a 7.1.2-channel audio array, this package delivers Dolby Atmos support, thanks to a pair of two up-firing speakers. That’s on top of two beam tweaters and five front speakers to deliver a wider center channel. While you’ll find a built-in dual subwoofer, Sony also has a 300W external wireless unit that enters at $699.99, or a 200W model for $399.99.

It should also be more than capable of pairing with your next-generation console, as HDMI 2.1 passthrough ports are included that deliver 8K video support or 4K 120Hz picture. That’s also eARC support alongside Dolby Vision HDR and more. Plus, with two of the 2.1 ports, you could even plug in both a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and take full advantage of them.

One of the more novel features is that Sony’s new A7000 sound bar can also tune itself to provide the best audio based on your room’s acoustics, thanks to a microphone on the remote. Alongside Alexa and Assistant control, there’s also AirPlay 2 to round out the package. Given its flagship positioning, the Sony A7000 arrives with a price tag to match at $1,299.99.

For those who want to step up to more immersive audio than what your TV offers built-in or even many sound bars themselves, Sony is also debuting a new speaker system today, too.

Deemed the HT-A9, this new system arrives with four wireless speakers and a companion control box to power the experience. Delivering an even more capable package than the sound bar, the four cylindrical offerings pack what Sony calls 360 spatial sound mapping technology. It’s said to create twelve “phantom” speakers just from the four physical units by processing and dishing out the audio to evenly fill your room. That flashy feature set will, of course, run you, as the Sony HT-A9 speakers are priced at $1,799.

Having just tried out a sound bar with Dolby Atmos for the first time, I can definitely attest to just how much of a difference it makes for recreating the theater experience at home.

