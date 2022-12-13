This leather Apple Watch Series 8 band makes a perfect stocking stuffer at $9.50 (Save 28%)

Through the end of the day, OUHENG (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band 45/44/42mm for $9.48. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’d more regularly pay $13, this offer is delivering the second-best price yet to date at 28% off. This comes within $1 of the 2022 low and is the best we’ve seen in over 2 months. Compatible with every Apple Watch released so far, including the latest Series 8 and even the Apple Watch Ultra, this leather band elevates the look of your wearable from the sport strap that was included in the box. Comprised of genuine leather, the strap also features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s said to patina over time. Head below for more.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

As far as actually gifting a new wearable come the holiday season, the second-best prices yet are now live on the latest Apple Watch Series 8 series. Now coming backed by $49 discounts with Christmas delivery, these are starting at $350 via Amazon.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

